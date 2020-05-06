Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

NYSE K opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Kellogg by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

