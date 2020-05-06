Kepler Capital Markets Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,250

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,860 ($77.08) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.77) to GBX 7,900 ($103.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,552 ($86.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,209.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,097.91.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

