Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €455.00 ($529.07) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €589.00 ($684.88) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €552.43 ($642.36).

Kering stock opened at €447.20 ($520.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €457.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €522.47. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

