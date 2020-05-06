KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

SNDR opened at $21.45 on Monday. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

