KeyCorp Comments on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

