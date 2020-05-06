Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.95 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

