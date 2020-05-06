Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of KEX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. 82,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,024. Kirby has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.