KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s (VOPKY) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

VOPKY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.49. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.