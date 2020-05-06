Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.41 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 282.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $52,831,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 445,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $21,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

