Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 45,251 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,251 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,096,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 834,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.