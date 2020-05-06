Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 917,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

