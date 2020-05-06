Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 89,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $95,855,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.