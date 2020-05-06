Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

