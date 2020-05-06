Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in SYSCO by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.14). SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.12.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.