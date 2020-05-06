Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,422 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.