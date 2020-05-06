KP Tissue (KPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect KP Tissue to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36).

TSE:KPT opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KPT. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, Director David A. Spraley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

