Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KURA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $630.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.