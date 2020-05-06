Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.69 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.55-3.69 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

