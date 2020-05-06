Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LRE traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 618.50 ($8.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 703.71.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 678 ($8.92) to GBX 669 ($8.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.64 ($9.11).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

