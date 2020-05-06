Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 2.81 $54.64 million $5.52 9.37 Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.92 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.00% 10.60% 1.47% Landmark Bancorp 20.15% 10.29% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

