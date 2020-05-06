Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.74 ($61.32).

ETR LXS opened at €45.56 ($52.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

