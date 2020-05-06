LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) & EHang (NYSE:EH) Financial Survey

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EHang and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 LATAM Airlines Group 4 3 6 0 2.15

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $8.07, suggesting a potential upside of 134.50%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than EHang.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 36.43 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -9.77 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.21 $190.43 million $0.31 11.10

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group 1.89% 6.15% 0.93%

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats EHang on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 140 destinations in 25 countries with a fleet of 322 aircrafts, well as operates loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

