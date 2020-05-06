Level One Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

LEVL opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

