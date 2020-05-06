Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

LXP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

