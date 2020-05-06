Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series B had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

BATRB stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

