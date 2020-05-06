Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWONA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

