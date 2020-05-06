Liberum Capital Upgrades A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) to Buy

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 580 ($7.63). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s previous close.

BAG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 471.25 ($6.20).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

Shares of A.G. Barr stock opened at GBX 486 ($6.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A.G. Barr has a 52-week low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 479.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.26.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.G. Barr will post 3214.0001059 earnings per share for the current year.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.