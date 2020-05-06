Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

LTBR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

