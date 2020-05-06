Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Lincoln National by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

