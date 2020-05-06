Lipe & Dalton Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 76,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 6,157,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,290,116. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.