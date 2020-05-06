Lipe & Dalton Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 504,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,961,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

