Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.34% of Littelfuse worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $973,002. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,490. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.