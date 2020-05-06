Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.60 billion.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$68.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total value of C$892,988.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,493,135.96. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.28, for a total transaction of C$416,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at C$661,617.75.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

