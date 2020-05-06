Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $4,142,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,463,525.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

