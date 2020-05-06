Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $110.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

