Lucara Diamond (LUC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.91 million during the quarter.

Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million and a PE ratio of 17.33. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Eira Margaret Thomas purchased 106,000 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,324.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,314,958.60.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

