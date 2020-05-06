Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

LULU opened at $218.21 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.19.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 56,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

