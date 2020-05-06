Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,025.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.