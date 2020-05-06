Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,025.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.