Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.02. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

