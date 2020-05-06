Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 84.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

