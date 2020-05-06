Marc J. Rowan Sells 18,771 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 18,771 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $752,717.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APO stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after buying an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,016,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

