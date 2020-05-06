Markel Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Markel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

MKL stock opened at $828.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $894.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,104.04. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Markel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Markel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Markel by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Markel by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

