Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRLN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.