Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $100.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

