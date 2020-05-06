Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 324,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

