Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.16.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. Match Group has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

