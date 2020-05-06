Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,838,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 171,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 171,461 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

