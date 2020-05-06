Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth aided Mercury’s fiscal third-quarter 2020 results. Strong demand for products resulted in significant deal wins, which drove the top line. A raised view for fiscal 2020 is encouraging. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, continued expansion in capex is expected in the near term owing to continued investments in business expansion. Further, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is concerning.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

