Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRO. Societe Generale cut Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336.70 ($4.43).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 84.42 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.88. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $153.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). Equities analysts predict that Metro Bank will post 8690.999864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.